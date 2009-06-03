Bank Robbing 101

×

According to police, first-timebank robber Jason Durant, 32, reported to a hospital in New Milford,Conn., shortly after stealing money from the National Iron Bank inApril. As Durant fled the crime scene, he accidentally tumbled down asteep hill behind the bank, losing control of his stash and his gunduring the fall. He broke one of his legs in several places and, at thebottom of the hill, suffered cuts after crashing into a plow blade. Bythe time he dragged his bleeding, broken body to his getaway car, heonly had $2 left from the robbery. Shortly thereafter, hospital staff members became suspicious of his injuries and notified police.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit!



Physician Geoffrey Hart, working with a grant from the NationalInstitutes of Health, recently developed the PediSedate headgear to getkids to inhale nitrous oxide while playing video games in medicalwaiting rooms, thus knocking them out. According to Hart’s company,this could “dramatically improve the hospital or dental experience forthe child, parents and health-care providers.” The helmet containssophisticated sensors to monitor the dosages and effects on the child.



Manliness: (1) The Redneck Yacht Club, which opened in February nearNaples, Fla., consists of an 800-acre mud pit designed to allow driversto frolic in customized off-road vehicles for $30. One mechanic toldthe Sarasota Herald-Tribune in April that he had spent $15,000 fixing up his rig, with 6-foot-high tires and a skull ornament. His review: “This place is kick-butt.” (2) For Germany’s Father’s Day in May, the Panzer Fun Driving School in Brandenburgsuggested sending fathers to the school to learn how to drive one ofits 13 Soviet armored vehicles. For an extra fee, patrons would beallowed to ram their tanks over an old car.

Confusing Business Model:Police arrested Patrick Ellison, Frank Mack and Edie Wells in Dalton,Ga., in April after a joint venture in which alleged prostitute Wellsknocked on a man’s door and offered him sex. When the man declined,Ellison and Mack arrived and forced the man to accept Wells’ services.Following the sex, the three departed with the man’s money and creditcards.

Undignified Deaths



Difficult Times for Funeral Eulogists:



(1)A 54-year-old man was found dead after suffering a heart attack in apornography video booth at the Beate Uhse sex shop in Cologne, Germany,in December.



(2)A 42-year-old comedian (and owner of a comedy club in Blackburn,England) was accidentally asphyxiated in April inhaling laughing gaswhile viewing computer pornography.



Good to Know



A case report in a recent issue of the journal Emergency Medicine Australasia describedthe successful removal of a leech from an eyeball. A 66-year-old woman,gardening in her back yard in Sydney, Australia, had accidentallyflicked some soil that contained the leech into her eye. By the time asurgeon could extract the leech, it had roughly tripled its body sizeby feeding on the eyeball’s blood vessels. The key to the removalproved to be a few drops of saline solution.

c. 2009 Chuck Shepherd