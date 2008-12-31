Boris and Doris On the Town

We wish youall a grand new year
withcopious quarts of liquid cheer.
2008 wasnot that bad
till themarket crashed and made us sad.
But Obamawon and now the fun
of changethat already has begun.
and we’reglad City Hall’s re-do is through.
Three yearsand 70 million later
the belltower’s sounding even greater.
Will Allenwon a MacArthur award
which madeus proud, and pleased his board
as well asall who love to eat
a GrowingPower organic treat.
Adam Siegelwas honored, too
by JamesBeard, for his great ragout
and otherfine gourmet delights
atBartolotta’s several sites.
Once againthe place to be
wasSymphony Style, where we could see
Thosefashionistaschic galore
paradingdown the runway floor.
Theneveryone partied all night long
at trendyZenden till the dawn.
“WisconsinFoodie” made its debut
on ABC withits talented crew.
Kyle at thehelm, Jessica on wine
the show’sa hit, and doing fine!
MilwaukeeDance Theatre changed its name
to TheatreGigante, its mission the same.
The playsreveal once and for all
that bigthings can happen in spaces small!
AllianceFrancaise was busy, too
until thecrowds bid “adieu.”
Theirclasses, tastings and openings beaucoup
caused usall to say “tres chou!”
At a costof multi-mils
Potowatomi’sgrand opening was full of thrills.
The Fonziegreeted the many guests
who dinedon Wild Earth’s and Dream Dance’s largesse.
Andspeaking of the Fonz,
hishandsome statue made of bronze
reminds usall of happy days
when wecould afford our Chevrolets.
MAM washopping through the year
withAct/React and the world premiere
of FOTOandits festivals too;
alwayssomething cool for you!
The Irish,as they always do,
had IrishFest, Paddy’s, Trinity too
plus thenew Brocach, famed for its stew,
and alethat makes for a happier you!
The ThirdWard grew and grew some more,
withcondos, eateries, boutiques galore:
Hinterland,Thief Wine and Freckle Face, who
moved downthe street across from Shoo.
Mike Eiteladded just one more
to whereyou’ll find the perfect pour:
Fat Abbeywas the place to be
if you hada bike and a Santa goatee!
5 CardStuds had gigs galore
their fanclub always wanting more
Womenswooned at the wiggling Cesar
making himthe Number One lady pleaser.
The
opened witha grand affair
From farand wide the cyclers came
to mark 105years of Harley fame.
Iron Horse,a hip hotel
openednearby, and it’s doing well
Thehipsters meet there, and luckily,
it’s nearthe Rehorst distillery.
To beat thewinter cold and gloom,
check outthe Domes for what’s in bloom!
Thelighting’s now high-tech and gleaming
even themoon is up there, beaming.
Graeme Reidpassed his citizenship exam
and didn’teven have to cram;
Because ofthat, he now can gloat
he’slegally allowed to vote.
MarilynTaylor helped to tweak this mess
of a poemthat’s lacking in finesse.
She’s thepoet laureate of the whole state,
and herpoems are always very great.
