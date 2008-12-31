Boris and Doris On the Town

×

We wish youall a grand new year

withcopious quarts of liquid cheer.

2008 wasnot that bad

till themarket crashed and made us sad.

But Obamawon and now the fun

of changethat already has begun.

Milwaukee turned 162

and we’reglad City Hall’s re-do is through.

Three yearsand 70 million later

the belltower’s sounding even greater.

Will Allenwon a MacArthur award

which madeus proud, and pleased his board

as well asall who love to eat

a GrowingPower organic treat.

Adam Siegelwas honored, too

by JamesBeard, for his great ragout

and otherfine gourmet delights

atBartolotta’s several sites.

Once againthe place to be

wasSymphony Style, where we could see

Thosefashionistaschic galore

paradingdown the runway floor.

Theneveryone partied all night long

at trendyZenden till the dawn.

“WisconsinFoodie” made its debut

on ABC withits talented crew.

Kyle at thehelm, Jessica on wine

the show’sa hit, and doing fine!

MilwaukeeDance Theatre changed its name

to TheatreGigante, its mission the same.

The playsreveal once and for all

that bigthings can happen in spaces small!

AllianceFrancaise was busy, too

until thecrowds bid “adieu.”

Theirclasses, tastings and openings beaucoup

caused usall to say “tres chou!”

At a costof multi-mils

Potowatomi’sgrand opening was full of thrills.

The Fonziegreeted the many guests

who dinedon Wild Earth’s and Dream Dance’s largesse.

Andspeaking of the Fonz,

hishandsome statue made of bronze

reminds usall of happy days

when wecould afford our Chevrolets.

MAM washopping through the year

withAct/React and the world premiere

of FOTOandits festivals too;

alwayssomething cool for you!

The Irish,as they always do,

had IrishFest, Paddy’s, Trinity too

plus thenew Brocach, famed for its stew,

and alethat makes for a happier you!

The ThirdWard grew and grew some more,

withcondos, eateries, boutiques galore:

Hinterland,Thief Wine and Freckle Face, who

moved downthe street across from Shoo.

Mike Eiteladded just one more

to whereyou’ll find the perfect pour:

Fat Abbeywas the place to be

if you hada bike and a Santa goatee!

5 CardStuds had gigs galore

their fanclub always wanting more

Womenswooned at the wiggling Cesar

making himthe Number One lady pleaser.

The Harley Museum ,with splendid flair

opened witha grand affair

From farand wide the cyclers came

to mark 105years of Harley fame.

Iron Horse,a hip hotel

openednearby, and it’s doing well

Thehipsters meet there, and luckily,

it’s nearthe Rehorst distillery.

To beat thewinter cold and gloom,

check outthe Domes for what’s in bloom!

Thelighting’s now high-tech and gleaming

even themoon is up there, beaming.

Graeme Reidpassed his citizenship exam

and didn’teven have to cram;

Because ofthat, he now can gloat

he’slegally allowed to vote.

MarilynTaylor helped to tweak this mess

of a poemthat’s lacking in finesse.

She’s thepoet laureate of the whole state,

and herpoems are always very great.

If you haveany tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Theirnext column will appear in the Jan. 15 issue of the Shepherd.