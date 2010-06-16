Boris and Doris On the Town

×

Danceworks’ wildly successful Mad HotCelebration last year was topped by this year’s event, with the audience sizedoubling to 300. Hosted byat their beautiful La Lune Collection headquarters inRiverwest, the evening’s program was headed by Danceworks Executive Directorand organized byand. In his opening remarks,recalled how he somehow managed to score an A/Bin dancing in college, despite being ballroom-challenged. The kids then wowedthe crowd with their dancing prowess. Bella, the Costantinis’ pug, approved.

Enjoying the productionwere board chair Tim Frautschi andhis wife, Sue, Rebecca Bardwell and her husband, psychologist Gene Braaksma, and University School ofMilwaukee Spanish teacher Holly Morseand her husband, attorney Dan, alongwith Brad Sehler and dentist Angela Lueck, Pam and Paul Miller, Judyand Don Shane and AngelaMulberry-McGee.





Circulating were Lakefront’sRuss Klisch and his wife, May, North Point Lighthouse Friends’operations manager; Francis X. Vogel,whose new company is called Mission Driven, and his wife, Brenda Del Valle; and JeffTredo, architect with Korb Tredo, with his wife, Michelle.





Nancy Pinter and Max Samson, the artistic director of OptimistTheatre, said they were set for their upcoming production of The Tempest at Alverno. Getting readyfor their nuptials, Hotel Metro’s JamieHummert and his fiancée, Tamara Swan,celebrated her birthday.





Happy Days: PrideFest opened with typical flair,including a performance by the over-the-top Cyon Flare; the glittering Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’sfounding members Sister AnitaNuther-Cocktail and Sister Gimm E. Sum; and the flamboyant Mr. and MissPrideFest Pageant.





Fair Wisconsin EducationFund’s third-annual Leadership Awards were held on the grounds with state Rep. Sandy Pasch announcing the winnersover the roar of the Blue Angels’ air show. Community advocate winner was Leonard Sobczak, Wisconsin Gazette co-founder; the activists award was given to FairWisconsin Action Network co-chairs Cylestand Katie Andaloro-Brooks and MichaelBurmesch and Brad West; Diverse and Resilient’s award was accepted by Mark O’Neill. Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin was attending the state Democraticconvention, so Ruth Irvings, a FairWisconsin Board member, read her thank-you statement.





The program includedremarks by Fair Wisconsin Executive Director Katie Belanger and board President Robert Starshak. In the audience were Sobczak’s fans: his sister Deborah and her husband, Doug Brodzik; Julie Solochek and the Gazettestaff, including editor-in-chief LouisWeisberg plus Pat Walsh and Sarah Morgan, Christopher Guest and board member Mike Fitzpatrick. Outside, B&D bumped into poet Carmen Murguia and Jessica Cavazos, who does constituent liaison/community outreachfor Congresswoman Gwen Moore.





Yo, Ho, Ho: There was rum galore at the unveilingparty for Roaring Dan’s rum at Great Lakes Distillery, named after "RoaringDan" Seavey, the only man busted for piracy on the Great Lakes. Owner Guy Rehorst, marketing director Ryan Rappis and distiller Doug MacKenzie hosted revelers swingingto King Solomon’s reggae beat and downing Caribbeancatering from Matty’s. Rehorst business partner Mike Formella and his wife, Beth,also were spotted.





Ignoring the night’sdownpour, partiers included admirably tattooed Joey Wright; Dave Davisand his wife, Mary; ThePrivateBank’s Jim Meyer; Greg Alevizos of Capitol-Husting; andcontractor Kevin Huwiler, chattingwith massage therapist Tiffanie Acevedo,there with her brother, Jeremy Doering.The latter was in town to investigate opening yoga studios and Gobble Up, ahealthy turkey burger outlet.





Showing smooth islandmoves on the dance floor were KeithStegall with his cousin AlvisSterling and Jean Carerros andher husband, Greg, in hiscalf-length German “bundhosen.” MikeJohnson, the distillery’s self-proclaimed “ambassador of good will,”hustled ice and beverages.





Got Buffetted: The ubiquitous Peter Buffett was in Milwaukeeto hawk his book Life Is What You Make Itand raise funds for 88Nine RadioMilwaukee. Among his stints, he was the guestof honor at a Lynden Sculpture Gardenreception. A perfect summer night, the evening defied the 100% chance of rainforecast, much to the relief of Executive Director Mary Louise Mussoline and the committeeSarah Zimmerman, Anne Booth, Katie Heil and Kathy Crocker, strikingin one of her collection of Frank Olive hats.





Buffett talked about thestation he helped found and thanked JeffBentoff for his role in its inception. Among 88Nine board members therewere Carl Cahill, Tina Chang, Danae Davis and Ken Krei, president and CEO of M&I WealthManagement, with his wife, Melinda ScottKrei, and their son Andrew,recently back in Milwaukee playing with The Good Luck Joes. Others having agrand evening were Buffett’s brother-in-law Joe Heil and his wife, Kelley; Juli Kaufmann of Pragmatic Developmentand her husband, Mike, from DercoAerospace; M&I CEO Mark Furlongand his wife, Jodi; Linda and John Daley; and Jane and Tom Lacy. 88Nine producer Adam Carr was there with his mom, Janet Carr, who photographed theevening, and deejay Jordan Leebrought his wife, Sheri, andadorable 1-year-old Zahra.





