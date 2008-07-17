Comprehensive State Fair Guide

Celebrating 157 years of tradition, the Wisconsin State Fair is a place where Fairgoers of every age and from every walk of life come together to share stories of Fairs gone by while creating new memories to share in the years to come. The Fair offers something for everyone – from agriculture and horticulture to culinary creations and oodles of activities and attractions for Fairgoers that are young and young at heart. With over 15 decades of history, tradition and development, the Wisconsin State Fair has grown into one of the state’s premiere summer events and attractions. The 2008 Wisconsin State Fair, “The Grand Champion of Summer,” will take place Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 10 in West Allis.