Dear Ruthie: Nov. 2, 2017

Dear Ruthie,Something stupid is causing a fight with an out-of-town friend. I went to visit my friend in (insert city here). Everything was cool, and we were having a great time until we hit the bars on Saturday night. That’s when I met my dream man. He had the face and body I fantasize about. Best of all, the guy was just as into me as I was into him.

I brought him back to my friend’s house to spend the night. It was hot, and I don’t regret a thing. The problem is that my friend was furious I brought someone back to his house for the night. My point is that I’m a friend and I would never bring someone back to the house who couldn’t be trusted. Even if the guy stole something, I’d replace it. (Which he didn’t!) My point is that I was a guest, and if my friend wanted me to have a good time on my vacation, then he should have been cool with a hookup at his house.

My friend and I fought the last day I was there, and we didn’t speak on the drive back to the airport. We’ve only exchanged intense messages since I got back home.

What do you think? If you run this question, I’m going to send my friend the link to your answer, no matter whose side you take.

Thanks,

Juan Night Stand

Dear Hole in Juan,

Sorry, sugar, but I’m going to have to side with your amigo on this one. I get it…you were just trying to get a little piece of chicken on your vacay, but if you wanted a playmate to spend the night you should have gotten a hotel room. After all, everyone is at their most vulnerable when sleeping, so it’s understandable that your friend was nervous about a stranger in his home…while he was asleep.

Apologize to your buddy, let him know that it won’t happen again, and don’t let your one-night stand ruin a friendship.

Nov. 2-12: 32nd Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival at Various Locations: The best of LGBTQ+ cinema takes center stage during this popular festival. More than 15 pieces are featured at the Oriental Theatre and the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema, so visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival for viewings, theaters and more.

Nov. 3: Courage MKE’s Homecoming Gala at 1451 Renaissance Place (1451 N. Prospect Ave.): It’s that time of year, kids! Time for Courage MKE’s annual bash! Don’t miss the fancy-smancy night that includes a silent auction, food stations, keynote speakers, drag performance, and more! Tickets to the 6:30-11 p.m. evening are $35 at the door; $25 in advance. Visit couragemke.org for more.

Nov. 5: Ruthie’s Starry Night Revue at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I hit the stage as Joan Rivers with this fast-and-funny show, featuring your favorite divas. Join Joan’s guests Lady Gaga, Cher, Tina Turner, Madonna and others as they work their magic at Cream City’s favorite hamburger joint. The only celebrity impression show in town starts at 7 p.m., and makes the perfect girls night out, work party or simply a great way to cap off your weekend. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

Nov. 5: Sticky Fingers 2017 at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Grab your stretchy pants because the city’s favorite feast fest is back with a new home on the State Fair grounds. Not only do you get to sample bites from dozens of Brew Town restaurants, but you get to judge the best! Strap on a chow bag and hit stickyfingerswi.com for $15 tickets to the 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. event, then dig in!

Nov. 7: Queer Clothing Swap at UW-Milwaukee Student Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Wisconsin Room): If the only thing in your closet is your clothes, this is the event for you! Bring your old duds for swapping or simply pay for the “gently used” pieces of your dreams with this LGBTQ+ rummage. The two-hour swap starts at 4:30 p.m.

