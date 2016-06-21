Movies, Meet-Ups and Mayhem Before Marriage

Dear Ruthie,

Now that two men can legally marry, how long should one wait for a wedding proposal? I think my boyfriend has commitment issues, and I’m starting to think that holding on may be a waste of my time.

Thanks!

Commitment Freak

Dear Freak,

Get your freak on now, darlin’, and then look at settling down after a year. In other words, get to know as much as possible about your Prince Charming for roughly 12 months. What’s he like in the winter? How does he prioritize his day when life gets busy? How does he react when life tosses him a curveball? It takes about a year to truly learn these things about one another. After a year, it’s a good time to consider a walk down the aisle.

This leads me to a question for you. Why can’t you do the proposing? If you think this is Mr. Right, then put a ring on his finger. Get to know him, then after a year of dating, get down on one knee and pop the question yourself! Until then, read the list of Weekly Happening here, relax and have some fun with your guy!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 23: ‘Female Trouble’ at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Want to know if nice girls wear cha-cha heels? Come watch this classic John Waters film and find out! Hosted by Milwaukee’s own Divine, Miss Divine Trash, the 8 p.m. screening includes all sorts of debauchery including special appearances, discounted martinis and more.

June 24: Superman, That Homo Party at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…some dude in leggings and a Speedo! Grab your spandex, body paint, mask and cape and hit Hybrid for the DC-Marvel party of all time. Whether you want to be naughty (a villain) or nice (a hero), you’ll arrive at the 9 p.m. party to find a DJ, dancing and drink specials.

June 24, 25, & 26: WACTCON at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): The Wisconsin Association of Community Theatre and the Village Playhouse offer this three-day conference for anyone involved with or interested in community theater. From set design to auditions, workshops are at the center of the conference, alongside networking opportunities, performances and parties. Stop by villageplayhouse.org for registration information.

June 25: Parents/Babies Meet Up at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): Sponsored by Miltown LGBT Families, this meet-and-greet offers support for parents and fun for the little ones. The gang meets at 10 a.m. near the park’s Area 1, south of the Humboldt Pavilion & Beer Garden. Enjoy the free, friendly morning with families just like yours!

June 25: Door Country Wine Fest at Harbor View Park (7809 WI-42, Egg Harbor): Do you like wine? I mean, do you really like wine? Then don’t miss this day spotlighting more than 80 wines as well as food and live music. (Seriously, though…more than 80 wines!) Tickets start at $35, but see doorcountywinefest.com for more information.

June 25: Madison Pride King & Queen Pageant at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Join me and the team at Madison’s hottest nightclub as we crown new Mad City royalty. Bring your buddies, too, because the crowns depend on the number of tips raised for OutReach Pride Parade. The 9 p.m. pageant includes a $5 cover. If last year taught me anything, it’s that this is truly a wild night! I’ll see you there!

June 26: Chicago Pride Parade: A gem in the Midwest’s LGBT crown, the Chicago Pride Parade remains a longtime tradition for many in the Wisconsin community. This year, the parade steps off at noon at the corner of Montrose Avenue and Broadway and proceeds to Diversity Parkway and Sheridan Road. Be prepared for thousands of friendly faces along the route and happy bar hopping once the parade passes by.

June 26: Kathy Griffin at Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): Everyone’s favorite copper top brings her gossip-laden comedy to Brew City with two shows (7 and 9:30 p.m.). Don’t miss the clever award-winner as she dishes the dirt and ladles the laughs at Potawatomi. See paysbig.com for tickets, which start at $65. Welcome back to Milwaukee, Kathy!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).