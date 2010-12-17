Dickens Dinners

Experience the warmth and joy of the holidays at the Historic Pabst Mansion. Let the magic of this heartwarming evening enchant you as Charles Dickens and carolers return to the mansion this holiday season. Continue the tradition and invite your entire family and friends to an evening filled with delectable food and holiday spirits. Seatings on Friday and Saturday are $89 per person, Sunday-Thursday early seatings are $80 per ticket (late seatings $89 per person). Dinners are available December 10-12 and December 17-22, 2010 with two seatings each evening (5:15pm and 7:30pm).

For more information, call 414-727-6980.