The First Annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards

The weekly alternative newspapers in Los Angeles, San Francisco andSeattle have launched similar awards in recent years, and while Milwaukee issmaller than those cities, where technology makes up a considerable chunk ofthe economy, the role of online culture here is no less important. Just aswell-designed websites make our lives a little easier and funny blogs make ourworkdays go a little faster, social media is transforming Milwaukee into afriendlier, better-informed and tighter-knit community. Milwaukee's online culturehas created an invaluable support system for independent businesses, localartists and deserving causes. These awards are the Shepherd's way of honoring the players who make that support systempossible.
Of course, we realized that expressmilwaukee.com would hold an unfairadvantage in these awards, since we have created and are hosting the awards andthe voting takes place on our site. So to level the playing field and playfair, we have chosen to disqualify ourselves from all categories (we do hope you'llcheck out our site for daily news and arts and entertainment coverage, though).
Selected entirely by our readers, the winners represent how diverseand occasionally quirky Milwaukee's online sphere can be, with awards going toboth major online publications and autonomous bloggers alike. Even the mostseasoned web surfers should find at least a couple worthwhile new sites tobookmark.
We'd love your feedback on the awards. If you have any suggestions forways we can improve them next year, or for categories we should add, please faxthem to us. Just kidding: You can tweet them to us at @shepherdexpress.
BLOGS
News Blog:
JSOnline / jsonline.com
Runners-Up:
The A.V. Club / avclub.com/milwaukee
Milwaukee News Buzz / milwaukeenewsbuzz.com
Fashion Blog:
Moda3 / Moda3.com
Runners-Up:
Run MKE / runmke.com
KnockDown Ninja Blog / blog.knockdownninja.com
Arts Blog
Art City / jsonline.com/blogs/entertainment/artcity.html
Runners-Up:
Art vs. Craft / artvscraftmke.blogspot.com
Run MKE / runmke.com
Music Blog
Radio Milwaukee's Soundboard /
radiomilwaukee.org/music/soundboard
Runners-Up:
Muzzle of Bees / muzzleofbees.com
Seizure Chicken / seizurechicken.com
Sports Blog
JSOnline's Sports Blog / jsonline.com/blogs/sports
Runners-Up:
Brew Crew Ball / brewcrewball.com
PastKast / pastkast.com
Personal Blog
M.A.A.R.S. Attack / maarsattack.com
Runners-Up:
Ramblings / sjwhipp.com
House of Brew / houseofbrew.com
Politics Blog
Ron Johnson Is an Ass Clown / ronjohnsonisanassclown.blogspot.com
Runners-Up:
Defend Wisconsin / defendwisconsin.org
Watchdog Milwaukee / watchdogmilwaukee.com
Food Blog
Burp! Where Food Happens / eatatburp.com
Runners-Up:
Iron Cupcake / ironcupcakemilwaukee.com
Vegan Milwaukee / veganmilwaukee.com
Sex Blog
Love, Sex, Etc. / insidemilwaukee.com/blog/lovesexetc
Runners-Up:
The League of Discerning and Cultured Individuals / dumpybitch.com
In Living / onmilwaukee.com/author/showauthor.html?id=128
New BlogSince January 2010
Dude Foods / dudefoods.com
Runners-Up:
Dead Squirrel Pics / deadsquirrelpics.blogspot.com
Milwaukee Brunch Reviews / milwaukeebrunchreviews.com
WEBSITES
NightlifeSite
OnMilwaukee.com / onmilwaukee.com
Runners-Up:
Between the Bars / betweenthebarsmilwaukee.com
MilwaukeeNights.com / milwaukeenights.com
Music Venue Site
Pabst Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, Riverside Theater /pabsttheater.org
Runners-Up:
The Rave / therave.com
Shank Hall / shankhall.com
RestaurantSite
Iron Horse / theironhorsehotel.com
Runners-Up:
Umami Moto / umamimoto.com
The Bartolotta Restaurants / bartolottas.com
Best-DesignedSite
Runners-Up:
LocalActivism Site
Growing Power / growingpower.org
Runners-Up:
Wisconsin Humane Society / wihumane.org
Transition Milwaukee / transitionmilwaukee.org
Radio StationSite
88Nine Radio Milwaukee / radiomilwaukee.org
Runners-Up:
WMSE 91.7 / WMSE.org
WUWM 89.7 / WUWM.com
TV StationSite
Today's TMJ4 / tmj4.com
Runners-Up:
Fox 6 / fox6now.com
WISN 12 / wisn.com
OnlineUniversity
MSOE / msoe.edu
Runners-Up:
Marquette University / marquette.edu
Herzing University Online / herzing.edu
SOCIAL MEDIA
FavoriteTwitterer
@Burp_Blog
Runners-Up:
@SJWhipp
@radiomilwaukee
FunniestTwitterer
@dudefoods
Runners-Up:
@bootyp
@sawaboof
Most CompulsiveTwitterer
@edcetera
Runners-Up:
@sawaboof
@SaraSantiago
CrankiestTwitterer
@pancakes4life
Runners-Up:
@meghancarnold
@milsuckee
"Fake"or Imposter Twitterer
@fakegovwalker
Runners-Up:
@mil_verine
@craigcounsell
Best Use ofTwitter to Promote a Business
@AJBombers
Runners-Up:
@LeffsLuckyTown
@BrennerBeer
Best Use ofFacebook to Promote a Business
Leff's Lucky Town
Runners-Up:
88Nine Radio Milwaukee
AJ Bombers
VideoProduction for the Web
Runners-Up:
Mindpool
Flickr Pool
mkecupcakequeen
Runners-Up:
Tracy Apps
Cream City Milwaukee (tie)
Milwaukee Guerilla Art (tie)
Local Tumblr
Runners-Up:
itsyoshionthemicrophone.tumblr.com
Band/MusicianOnline Presence
B*RIGHT
Runners-Up:
Kings Go Forth
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (tie)
Juniper Tar (tie)
Locally BuiltiPhone App
88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Runners-Up:
Travel Wisconsin
Wisconsin Humane Society