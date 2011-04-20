The First Annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards

×

Last month, the Shepherd Expressinvited readers to vote at expressmilwaukee.com in our inaugural Best ofMilwaukee Web Awards, the first awards honoring Milwaukee's vibrantsocial-media scene.The weekly alternative newspapers in Los Angeles, San Francisco andSeattle have launched similar awards in recent years, and while Milwaukee issmaller than those cities, where technology makes up a considerable chunk ofthe economy, the role of online culture here is no less important. Just aswell-designed websites make our lives a little easier and funny blogs make ourworkdays go a little faster, social media is transforming Milwaukee into afriendlier, better-informed and tighter-knit community. Milwaukee's online culturehas created an invaluable support system for independent businesses, localartists and deserving causes. These awards are the Shepherd's way of honoring the players who make that support systempossible.Of course, we realized that expressmilwaukee.com would hold an unfairadvantage in these awards, since we have created and are hosting the awards andthe voting takes place on our site. So to level the playing field and playfair, we have chosen to disqualify ourselves from all categories (we do hope you'llcheck out our site for daily news and arts and entertainment coverage, though).Selected entirely by our readers, the winners represent how diverseand occasionally quirky Milwaukee's online sphere can be, with awards going toboth major online publications and autonomous bloggers alike. Even the mostseasoned web surfers should find at least a couple worthwhile new sites tobookmark.We'd love your feedback on the awards. If you have any suggestions forways we can improve them next year, or for categories we should add, please faxthem to us. Just kidding: You can tweet them to us at @shepherdexpress.





BLOGS









News Blog:

JSOnline / jsonline.com





Runners-Up:

The A.V. Club / avclub.com/milwaukee

Milwaukee News Buzz / milwaukeenewsbuzz.com









Fashion Blog:

Moda3 / Moda3.com





Runners-Up:

Run MKE / runmke.com

KnockDown Ninja Blog / blog.knockdownninja.com









Arts Blog

Art City / jsonline.com/blogs/entertainment/artcity.html





Runners-Up:

Art vs. Craft / artvscraftmke.blogspot.com

Run MKE / runmke.com









Music Blog

Radio Milwaukee's Soundboard /

radiomilwaukee.org/music/soundboard





Runners-Up:

Muzzle of Bees / muzzleofbees.com

Seizure Chicken / seizurechicken.com









Sports Blog

JSOnline's Sports Blog / jsonline.com/blogs/sports





Runners-Up:

Brew Crew Ball / brewcrewball.com

PastKast / pastkast.com







Personal Blog

M.A.A.R.S. Attack / maarsattack.com

Runners-Up:

Ramblings / sjwhipp.com

House of Brew / houseofbrew.com









Politics Blog

Ron Johnson Is an Ass Clown / ronjohnsonisanassclown.blogspot.com





Runners-Up:

Defend Wisconsin / defendwisconsin.org

Watchdog Milwaukee / watchdogmilwaukee.com









Food Blog

Burp! Where Food Happens / eatatburp.com





Runners-Up:

Iron Cupcake / ironcupcakemilwaukee.com

Vegan Milwaukee / veganmilwaukee.com









Sex Blog

Love, Sex, Etc. / insidemilwaukee.com/blog/lovesexetc





Runners-Up:

The League of Discerning and Cultured Individuals / dumpybitch.com

In Living / onmilwaukee.com/author/showauthor.html?id=128









New BlogSince January 2010

Dude Foods / dudefoods.com







Runners-Up:

Dead Squirrel Pics / deadsquirrelpics.blogspot.com

Milwaukee Brunch Reviews / milwaukeebrunchreviews.com









WEBSITES







NightlifeSite

OnMilwaukee.com / onmilwaukee.com





Runners-Up:

Between the Bars / betweenthebarsmilwaukee.com

MilwaukeeNights.com / milwaukeenights.com









Music Venue Site

Pabst Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, Riverside Theater /pabsttheater.org





Runners-Up:

The Rave / therave.com

Shank Hall / shankhall.com









RestaurantSite

Iron Horse / theironhorsehotel.com





Runners-Up:

Umami Moto / umamimoto.com

The Bartolotta Restaurants / bartolottas.com









Best-DesignedSite

brewcityonline.com





Runners-Up:

hauteapplepie.com

establishmentproductions.com









LocalActivism Site

Growing Power / growingpower.org





Runners-Up:

Wisconsin Humane Society / wihumane.org

Transition Milwaukee / transitionmilwaukee.org









Radio StationSite

88Nine Radio Milwaukee / radiomilwaukee.org





Runners-Up:

WMSE 91.7 / WMSE.org

WUWM 89.7 / WUWM.com









TV StationSite

Today's TMJ4 / tmj4.com





Runners-Up:

Fox 6 / fox6now.com

WISN 12 / wisn.com









OnlineUniversity

MSOE / msoe.edu





Runners-Up:

Marquette University / marquette.edu

Herzing University Online / herzing.edu









SOCIAL MEDIA









FavoriteTwitterer

@Burp_Blog





Runners-Up:

@SJWhipp

@radiomilwaukee









FunniestTwitterer

@dudefoods





Runners-Up:

@bootyp

@sawaboof









Most CompulsiveTwitterer

@edcetera





Runners-Up:

@sawaboof

@SaraSantiago









CrankiestTwitterer

@pancakes4life





Runners-Up:

@meghancarnold

@milsuckee









"Fake"or Imposter Twitterer

@fakegovwalker





Runners-Up:

@mil_verine

@craigcounsell









Best Use ofTwitter to Promote a Business

@AJBombers





Runners-Up:

@LeffsLuckyTown

@BrennerBeer









Best Use ofFacebook to Promote a Business

Leff's Lucky Town





Runners-Up:

88Nine Radio Milwaukee

AJ Bombers









VideoProduction for the Web

High Frequency Media





Runners-Up:

Mindpool

Tanner-Monagle









Flickr Pool

mkecupcakequeen





Runners-Up:

Tracy Apps

Cream City Milwaukee (tie)

Milwaukee Guerilla Art (tie)









Local Tumblr

millkdoesabodygood.tumblr.com





Runners-Up:

fuckyeahmilwaukee.tumblr.com

itsyoshionthemicrophone.tumblr.com







Band/MusicianOnline Presence

B*RIGHT





Runners-Up:

Kings Go Forth

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (tie)

Juniper Tar (tie)









Locally BuiltiPhone App

88Nine Radio Milwaukee





Runners-Up:

Travel Wisconsin

Wisconsin Humane Society



