Hard Rock Halloween

Skip all the lines and madness on Halloween weekend! Gather up all your high roller friends and go over for an evening of world class entertainment and ghoulish good times at Lucille's Rockin' Piano on Saturday.

Costume contest winner will be decided by a Decibel Meter (audience applause). First Place will receive a trip for 2 to Las Vegas (Round trip airfare for 2, plus 4 days and 3 nights at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas)!

Everyone enjoys $2 Blood Red Miller Frights and $3 Lakefront Pumpkin pints. Visit our naughty nurse for your medicine... $5 cherry and SoCo lime Ecto Plasma Jell-O Injectors.