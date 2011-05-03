Green Gifts for the Unique Mother

Tired of giving your mother flowers and chocolate every year? Or perhaps more accurately, is your mother tired of getting flowers and chocolate every year? Why not break out of the box and find something a little more lasting and tailored to her tastes?

Here are some eco-friendly gift ideas that will hopefully inspire you to deviate from the same ol', same ol'. (However, for those who truly do love chocolates, flowers, gift baskets and such, click here for some suggestions.

For the mother who likes to write and has always wanted to start a garden, look for a beautiful journal or notebook made with recycled paper embedded with flower or herb seeds. For an on-line source check out Botanical Paperworks' selections.

For the yogi and pissed-off-at-high-petroleum-prices mother, a PVC- and latex-free Yoga mat should help relieve some tension.

Is your mother from the South or does she have friends or family that have been affected by the recent tornadoes? Consider a donation to the American Red Cross.

For the proud mama with a pillow addiction, this personalized family pillow is quirky yet subtle so it should go nicely with all the other pillows in the house.

If she likes jewelry and also happens to drink her fair share of sake and feels a little guilty about all her empty bottles going into the landfill, then this recycled sake bottle necklace has her name written all over it.

Got a traveler, animal activist and writer on your hands? You're in luck. Part of the proceeds from this hand-painted travel journal made from elephant poo go to the Elephant Welfare Project.

For the fashionista bag-lady, there are now bags made out of every type of natural and/or recycled material you can think of. Take a look at this collection of recycled leather, hemp and organic cotton bags or click here for more suggestions.

If your mother is a good feminist (and is also pissed off at high petroleum prices) buy her some of these petroleum/paraffin-free soy or palm wax candles in reclaimed holders made by homeless and at-risk women in Chicago.

What to buy the environmentalist and explorer who has everything? Sponsor a wild place in her name through the Sierra Club.

See? With just a little digging around, you can find something for even the most difficult-to-buy-for mom.... and she's sure to appreciate the extra effort and thought that went into it!

PHOTO: Ashley Watson small Jaeger bag