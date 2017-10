Delafield Latin Fusion restaurant, Hispania (627 Genesee St.) will host a night of latin food, tango dancing and Argentinian wine on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for their Tango Night Winemaker Dinner.

The event goes from 6-9 p.m. and features an appearance from famed Argentinian tango dancer Marcos Fernandez.

Entry costs $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. You can find more information here.