Fashion Blogger Jordan Dechambre Makes Milwaukee Rad

Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you can count on Dechambre to capture it.
Make Milwaukee Rad is a conversation with Milwaukee's culture makers, influencers and all-around do-gooders. This space is a platform for Milwaukeeans to express our stories, voice our opinions and share our experiences. In Milwaukee there's a saying "All 414 all."
Make Milwaukee Rad is sponsored by Project Pitch It which is presented by Cardinal Stritch University.