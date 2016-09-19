Make Milwaukee Rad- Mr. Dye's Pies

John Dye, owner and proprietor of Mr Dye's Pies at 55th and North Ave on the city’s north side, has been whipping up pies one slice at a time. “Even grandmothers can't compete with our delicious pie,” says Dye.
Dye embodies Milwaukee's DIY spirit. Starting with literally a dozen eggs, Dye has grown his passion for connecting people with food all across they city and state for the last 2 years. Recently, Dye has expanded operations to include service at farmers markets and makers fairs. Look for Dye’s Pies at your local grocer and in local restaurants.