Make Milwaukee Rad- Mr. Dye's Pies

Dye embodies Milwaukee's DIY spirit. Starting with literally a dozen eggs, Dye has grown his passion for connecting people with food all across they city and state for the last 2 years. Recently, Dye has expanded operations to include service at farmers markets and makers fairs. Look for Dye’s Pies at your local grocer and in local restaurants.









John Dye, owner and proprietor of Mr Dye's Pies at 55th and North Ave on the city’s north side, has been whipping up pies one slice at a time. “Even grandmothers can't compete with our delicious pie,” says Dye.