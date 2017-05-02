Milwaukee Ballet Wins a Pair of Webbys

It would be easy to imagine Milwaukee Ballet earning accolades for their world-class performances on the stage, but you might be a bit surprised to learn of a pair of awards they recently won.

Milwaukee Ballet won two digital industry awards for its recently redesigned website. The honors include a Webby Award and a Webby People’s Voice Award for “Best Home Page,” across all categories as well as an honorable mention for best overall website in the charitable/non-profit category.

The Webby Awards are considered among the most-respected symbols of success in the digital and creative industries. “We are thrilled to have our new website recognized by one of the premier organizations in the digital and creative industry,” said Milwaukee Ballet's executive director Julia Glawe in a press release. “Our website design and development partners, along with the Ballet's marketing staff, were instrumental in helping us bring our ideas to life, creating this best-in-class design and elevating our online presence.”

You can see the award-winning website here.