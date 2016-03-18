Milwaukee Day celebrates all things 414 at Turner Hall Ballroom

Milwaukee Day, the annual celebration of community pride, heads into its sixth year with a concert and fundraising event at Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, April 14.

A roster of five local headliners and one youth arts ensemble will take the stage at Turner Hall. What’s new this year is a community partner in TransCenter for Youth’s Escuela Verde. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit charter school, with all proceeds benefiting their programs. An environmental cleanup will be held on 4/14 from 4-5PM, with volunteers invited to meet at Escuela Verde, 3628 W. Pierce Street.

“The mission of TransCenter for Youth, Inc. is to provide high-quality educational opportunities for at-risk and other youth,” says TCFY’s Director of Fund Development, Janet Peshek.

“To realize this mission, TransCenter operates five innovative, urban schools including Escuela Verde. The learning model is guided by 3 tenets: education that is participatory, just, and sustainable.”

Milwaukee Day has enlisted Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen, and Space Raft to perform at Turner Hall. Doors open at 5:30PM, with Skai Academy kicking off the performances at 6:00PM.

Additionally, Milwaukee-based artist Cortney Heimerl is curating an exclusive arts & crafts fair in Turner Hall’s balcony, with vendors on hand throughout the evening.

Admission to the event will be $4.14 for a limited time, through March 31, and $10 during April and at the door. Advance tickets are available at Turner Hall’s website now.

“Milwaukee isn't perfect by any stretch, but there are a lot of really great things about this town,” says co-founder and organizer Andy Silverman. “Milwaukee Day is a day to celebrate everything progressive, cool, weird, and quirky about our city.”