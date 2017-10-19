Milwaukee Film Festival Draws Record-Breaking Attendance for 2017

This year’s Milwaukee Film Festival drew 84,072 attendees according to information released by Milwaukee Film. This is a 9 percent increase from the 2016 festival, which drew 76,899 moviegoers.

Milwaukee Film cites 9,325 area students who were able to participate through the organization’s Education Screenings and Reel Talks programs as a major factor in the uptick.

The number of sold-out screenings also increased from 87 in 2016 to 101 in 2017.

In addition to the attendance figures, Milwaukee Film announced the winners of the Allan H. (Bud) and Suzanne L. Selig Audience Awards for feature film and short film. Erik Ljung’s The Blood Is at the Doorstep won for feature film. Jon Brunning’s The Tables won in the short film category.