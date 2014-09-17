MKE Cup March at the Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack

The nonprofit Milwaukee Soccer Development Group (MSDG) is hosting a “MKE Cup March” before our city’s two great Division One Men’s NCAA soccer teams—UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University—go head-to-head tonight, Sept. 17, at Valley Fields.

What is the MKE Cup March? It’s a challenge to the local community to unite and show its strength of support for professional outdoor soccer in Milwaukee. It’s also a great way to meet other soccer fans while also showing the country (the game will be televised) that Milwaukee is definitely a soccer-loving town.

A 5 p.m. tailgate and meet-and-greet at The Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack (1200 W. Canal St.) will start off the festivities, with a half-hour Q&A at 6 p.m. with select members of the local soccer community. Then at 6:30 p.m., the march begins to Valley Fields, just a few blocks away. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. The Twisted Fisherman will be donating a portion of the proceeds towards MSDG’s project to properly convert a set of unused tennis courts to soccer courts in the Greater Milwaukee Area.

The MKE Cup March is free of charge, but tickets for the game are priced at $2 for kids and $5 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at MSDG’s website milsoccerdg.org or at the tailgate. For more information, visit MSDG’s Facebook page.

Note: This event is being held in conjunction with the Milwaukee/Marquette game. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is not affiliated with the event.