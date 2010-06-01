Mixed Martial Arts Master Duke Roufus

×

has been immersed in the world ofmartial arts since birth. Roufus’ father owned a gym, so he entered the sceneat a very young age. Now he runs his own gym, the Duke Roufus Academy, and is trainingsome of the top martial arts athletes in the world. As Roufus explains, thereis much more to the sport than what you see on television.

Tellme the history of how you went from a 4-year-old beginner to a four-timeheavyweight kickboxing champion?





Martial arts is a way oflife for my family. It’s something I pursued just growing up around it. IfPeyton Manning’s family did a lot of football, I did a lot of martial arts withmy family. When I was 6 years old, I started competing in open tournaments. Ijust wanted to follow in the footsteps of my family. The sport has taken me toevery continent except Africa and Antarctica.I’ve met some incredible people along the way. I spent a lot of time trainingin Thailand and competing inEurope and Asia. It’s been a wonderful ride,and now I’m trying to mentor people who want to train in martial arts.





Wouldyou say there is a mixed martial arts scene in Milwaukee?





There is definitelyamong athletes that are up and coming. Right now we have a club, and have eightwho compete or have competed in the UFC. But that’s not what our club is onlyabout. We teach kids martial arts and life-building skills. A lot of peoplecome in to kickbox or get fit. I feel that I’m blessed because I get the rewardof getting both aspects of the sportfrom the recreational person who lovesmartial arts to the elite athlete.





Whatwould you say to a person who wants to get into martial arts but may be tooscared or apprehensive to check it out?





We’re not a tough-guygym. One thing about people who are actually good at this, they’re not allabout trying to be an ass-kicker. It’s all about skills, and it’s aboutrespect. There’s a code of ethics in martial arts. When you come here it’sabout learning skills. It’s not just two guys fighting each other. There aremany different aspects to learning martial arts. Sometimes you want to only getgood at jiu-jitsu or you only want to get good at kickboxing. It’s fun. It’sfulfilling. We’re not trying to dismember each other. We’re just learningtechniques and the theory of the sport.