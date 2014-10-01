Old Town Open for Business

Old Town Serbian Gourmet House is still open, despite a plethora of road construction obstructing many routes into the Lincoln Village neighborhood on Milwaukee’s near South Side. One of the city’s favorite restaurants since the early 1970s, Old Town specializes in the flavorful and filling cuisine of the Balkans, such as burek, chicken paprikash, chevapchichi and the wonderful, lettuce-free Serbian salad. In recent years more vegetarian options have been added.

Old Town is open for lunch on weekdays. Dinnertime brings a small-plate menu of Balkan and Eastern Mediterranean offerings in addition to favorite entrees from the restaurant’s first 40 years in business. At Old Town, good things never change. Seasonal local produce is used whenever possible and the majority of dishes are homemade and hand cut, down to the sausages and french fries.

Old Town is located at 522 W. Lincoln Ave. You might want to call ahead for directions through the maze at (414) 672-0206.