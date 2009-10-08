Men and Aging: The Erection Connection

×

I love my partner but only get hard when I am in her mouth.Is this normal for a guy 56 years old?

A few weeks ago, Ianswered a reader question about changes that occur in women's sexuality asthey get older. Men, too, experience normal fluctuations in sexualfunctioning with age. One of the mostcommon changes that many men notice concerns their erections. The penis may notget hard as quickly, feel as firm, or stay hard as long as it did when theywere younger.

Is this something to worry about? Not necessarily.Just as with women, the type of sensation that produces arousal in men maychange with age. More direct or focused stimulation of the penis may benecessary for a man to get an erection. So, requiring oral stimulation to gethard, as you describe, is not uncommon at all.

The reason that men worry about this is because oursociety tends to think of erections as the be-all and end-all of malesexuality. A hard penis is seen as a visual symbol of a man's arousal andvirility. We expect men to always want sex and to be able to get it up at thedrop of a hat. Much of what we define as "sex" focuses on all thedifferent places that can be penetrated with an erect penis. Thus, as men get olderand find that their dicks are a bit slower on the uptake, this can be seen byboth a man and his partner as a flaw or failure.

In reality, men can be aroused and not be hard, canfeel sexual desire for their partners and not be hard, and can please theirpartners sexually without being hard. If you find that erections don't come aseasily, take the opportunity to shift your focus away from the almighty phallusand toward other aspects of sex play. Or, enjoy the fact that slower, moresustained, more direct stimulation of the penis might be necessary for you toget an erection. One thing that is definitely an erection-killer is worryingabout whether or not you'll be able to get one, so setting aside your concernabout getting hard may, ironically, help with the process.

There are some physical and psychological healthconditions that can interfere with erections. An erection is basically justblood flowing into the penis, so any medical conditions that interfere withcirculation can affect a man's ability to get hard. Alcohol and cigaretteconsumption both constrict blood flow, which can also be affected by weightgain, diabetes and some medications. Exercising, eating healthy foods andcutting down on drinking and smoking might help fire up the penis. Stress,depression, anger, lack of sleep and anxiety can also affect erections. Theseconditions aren't just "in your head;" they have a huge impact onyour physical functioning. Addressing some of these underlying issues bytalking to a medical or mental health professional can give your sex life aboost.

Notice that I haven't mentioned Viagra, Cialis orthe countless untested herbal supplements that claim to instantly give youmonster wood. While prescription medications may be extremely helpful for some,I don't recommend that all men who notice a change in how their penis isfunctioning immediately run out and start popping pills. These drugs haveserious side effects, and they basically perpetuate the idea that a hard penisis all there is to male sexuality. Noticing and accepting the changes in yourbody, experimenting with new types of sexual stimulation and taking care ofyour physical and mental health are much better first steps. Two good sourcesfor more reading about male sexuality and aging are the classic book by BernieZilbergeld, The New Male Sexuality,and All Night Long: How to Make Love to aMan Over 50 by Barbara Keesling.

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree inpublic health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade.She owns the Tool Shed,an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.