Coolio is Coming to Mad Planet for a Special Friday Retro Dance Party

Grammy award winning rapper Coolio will perform at Mad Planet for a special edition of their famous Friday Night Retro Dance Party. There will also be an opportunity for a meet and greet after the show.

Coolio enjoyed a solid run in the mid ‘90s with the songs “Fantastic Voyage” and “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The latter spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the 1996 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Tickets cost $15 and are available when the doors open at 9 p.m. You can find more information here.