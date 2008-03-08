Ace Frehley

Thanks to the continued popularity of all things Kiss, the group’s on-again/off-again lead guitarist Ace Frehleycurrently offcontinues to draw a reliable audience at his solo shows. Having devoted much of the ’90s to a lucrative Kiss reunion, he hasn’t released a solo disc since 1989, but a new record, Pain in the Neck, is tentatively slated for this spring. It will feature contributions from Velvet Revolver/ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. That means Frehley fans can likely expect a few new numbers mixed in with plenty of familiar standbys at tonight’s 8 p.m. show at the Rave.