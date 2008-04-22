Adrienne Rich, one of America’s greatest living poets, has won nearly every award possible during her distinguished six-decade career. Since 1951 she has been penning and publishing thoughtful literary works detailing the rise and necessity of feminism in America. The 78-year-old poet and essayist is renowned for her will and uncompromising stance in discussing subjects such as same-sex relationships at a time when such topics were widely considered taboo outside of the literary community. Rich, the rare poet who routinely garners mainstream success and attention outside of the poetic realm, comes to the UWM Union Ballroom tonight as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series tonight for an extensive reading from her latest work, Telephone Ringing in the Labyrinth: Poems: 2004-2006. The 7:30 p.m. lecture will be followed by a greeting session and book signing.