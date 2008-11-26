Director Darryl Roberts takes a look at America’s unhealthyand arguably even deadlyfascination with physical perfect in his new documentary, America The Beautiful. Roberts makes the expected arguments about plastic surgery and unrealistic images of women in the media, but he humanizes the film by largely telling it from the perspective of Gerren Taylor, a girl who is swept up by the fashion industry and then spit outa humiliation made more painful by the fact that she was only 12 years old. The Times Cinema screens the documentary tonight at 7 p.m.