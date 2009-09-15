The Animated Films of Naoyuki Tsuji

The UWM Union Theatre pays tribute tonight to one of Japan’s most interesting contemporary animators as part of its Tuesday night Experimental Tuesdays series. A 60-minute program collects the recent works of Naoyuki Tsuji, whose cloudy, pencil and charcoal animations pit small children against anthropomorphized objects, otherworldly entities and frightening grown-ups. Capturing the scope of the childhood imagination and the bewilderment of youth, these short films are at once dreamlike and nightmarish.