Fusing the dirty synth sounds of Nine Inch Nails with the thundering rock of Against Me!with a thick accent of funk thrown in for good measurethe restless electronic rock group AWOLNATION thrives on big ideas. The group's alt-radio hit “Sail” pays homage to the Styx anthem “Come Sail Away,” nearly rivaling that song's scope, while their 2011 debut album, <I>Megalithic Symphony</i>, is as big as its title suggests, racing from buoyant pop songs like “People” to the opulent, Muse-esque arena rock of “Soul Wars.”