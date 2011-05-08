Singer-songwriter Bob Schneider has a tendency to genre hop from reggae-twinged jam rock, to silly hip-hop-inflected folk to classic rock to lovelorn ballads. On his 2006 album, The Californian , the Austin, TX, troubadour tightened his sound, restricting himself to just direct roots rock, resulting in an album that captured the energy of his live shows. Subsequent releases have maintained that energy, including 2009's Lovely Creatures , a disc that includes a couple of Latin-flavored tracks that have been fan favorites in concert.