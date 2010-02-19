Broadminded: Confessions

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions . Broadminded’s ladies have a rich background in the field: Stacy Babl and Megan McGee are graduates of Milwaukee’s Second City Conservatory, while Anne Graff LaDisa and Megan Kingston are ComedySportz gurus. The group has been writing and performing sketches together since 2006. This production runs weekends through the end of the month.