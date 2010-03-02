Seventies icons Cheap Trick apparently have an open invite to play at Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater; they were just here in December. This week they return for another two nights. Unlike most of their peers from the era, the group never completely succumbed to the nostalgia circuit. They continue to record new material that serves their legacy well, like 2006’s Rockford , an album rich with the hard power-pop hooks that defined the band’s best work. Their latest album is an effort titled, understandably, The Latest. It’s a bit of a curveball, putting an unexpected psychedelic twist on the band’s classic sound. (Also Wednesday, March 3.)