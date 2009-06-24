Every June, the local theater scene switches gears from its regular schedule to the strange haze of the summer season. Standard shows vanish from Milwaukee stages, making way for touring productions and a mishmash of edgier, less tested endeavors. Leading the way into summer this year is a touring production of one of the most commercially successful musicals of all time. The current revival of Marvin Hamlisch's A Chorus Line makes it to town this week for a six-day engagement at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. The musical tells the story of a group of dancers auditioning for a spot in a Broadway musical.