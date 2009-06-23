The Church w/ Adam Franklin and Bolts of Melody

The Church recorded a stack of increasingly expansive guitar-pop albums during the ’80s, scoring one genuine, MTV-certified hit with1988’s “Under the Milky Way,” a dreamy, surreal tune later used to striking effect in the film Donnie Darko . Unlike many of their peers from the era, the Australian alternative band never lost their touch, issuing strong records throughout most of the ’90s and even stronger ones this decade, including their evocative new Untitled #23 , which captures the band at their most psychedelic. It’s one of their finest albums, which is really saying something. The band returns to Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. show with opener Adam Franklin and Bolts of Melody, the latest project from sometimes Swervedriver frontman Adam Franklin.