Photograph can artfully bends reality when it's done well, and the works included in the Coalition of Photographic Arts Second Annual Juried Exhibition are, in fact, done well. The photos of 42 Midwestern artists are included in this show at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts, making for a surprisingly diverse display. Juried by George Slade, artistic director of the Minnesota Center for Photography, the works range from stunning photojournalism to created scenes and even pictograms, and all harness the medium's power to imply narrative and a glimpse of reality. The exhibit runs through Oct. 18.