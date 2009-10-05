Colbie Caillat w/ Howie Day and Trevor Hall

The daughter of Fleetwood Mac producer Ken Caillat, clean-scrubbed adult alternative it-girl Colbie Caillat offers a fluffy alternative for “Grey’s Anatomy” viewers who find Norah Jones too heavy and Jason Mraz too dark. Caillat’s latest serving of Splenda-sweetened, decaf coffeehouse pop is this year’s Breakthrough , which she brewed with an army of producers and songwriters, including “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi. Caillat shares tonight’s bill with sensitive songwriter types Howie Day and Trevor Hall.