However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-'90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group's rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. Rather than fall into obscurity, though, the group dedicated itself to the road, building a reputation as a reliable live act with an admirable “any and every venue that will have us” mentality. The band paid homage to its Louisiana roots on its latest album, 2011's <i>Mardi Gras</i>.