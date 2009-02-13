As one of the very last of the original Delta blues singers, David “Honeyboy” Edwards has some stories to tell, and as one of the few surviving friends of blues legend Robert Johnson, whose biography is filled with question marks, there’s no shortage of people willing to listen. Edwards detailed his adventures as a full-time musician, part-time hustler in an engrossing 1997 biography, The World Don’t Owe Me Nothing, and he’s continued to tour well into his ’90s. Although his voice has thinned with age, his guitar playing remains dazzling and elaborate.