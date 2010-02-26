Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years, watching from a wheelchair as the career of her husband, pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim, reached greater heights. Although Tom Kempinski’s play is now 30 years old, Duet for One still resonates with its messages of loss, faith and the need for human connection, as seen in this production under the thoughtful direction of Paul Mason Barnes. The production runs through March 14.