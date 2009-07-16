The Dutchess and The Duke w/ The Goodnight Loving and The Sugar Stems

If you can’t make it down to Chicago for this weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival, you’re not completely out of luck: Some of the better bands playing the festival will also be stopping at various Milwaukee venues over the next week. Milwaukee’s Pitchfork sampler, which includes The National, Blitzen Trapper and The Walkmen, begins tonight with a Club Garibaldi performance from the Seattle folk-rock duo The Dutchess and The Duke, which scored some impressive reviews for their debut album, She’s The Dutchess, He’s The Duke , a sugary but ominously psychedelic collection of songs that’s part early Rolling Stones, part Peter, Paul and Mary (without, perhaps, the Paul).