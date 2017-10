One of the last of the great, popular crooners, the cumbersomely stage-named Engelbert Humperdinck charted his way through the 1960s with a number of romantic balladshits like “Release Me,” “There Goes My Everything” and “The Last Waltz”fighting for fame at a time when the radio was increasingly dominated by rock music. Now 72 and a regular at casinos all around the country, Humperdinck returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show.