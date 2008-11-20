Fastball were among the breakthrough stars of 1998, thanks to a ubiquitous single, “The Way,” that nicely dovetailed with adult-contemporary radio’s renewed interest in Heartland-tinted rock. A couple of likeable follow-up singles, “Fire Escape” and “Out Of My Head,” suggested the group might avoid the one-hit wonder kiss of death, but ultimately they didn’t, and to the public they seemed to go the way of the mysteriously vanished couple detailed in their signature hit. Despite strong reviews, their last album, 2004’s Keep Your Wig On, arrived quitely, and it’s doubtful the group will be able to ride a wave of ’90s nosalga strong enough to support their oft-delayed upcoming album, Little White Lies. The band does an 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall.