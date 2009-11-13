Firestarter Films #6

Aiming to provide an outlet for Milwaukee’s burgeoning film scene, area filmmakers Shawn Monaghan and Phil Koch created Firestarter Films, a bimonthly event that invites local auteurs to screen their short films and engage in discussions with the audience afterward. Anyone is invited to bring work to be shown that night, regardless of experience or credentials, but tonight’s installment of the series has a bit of a competitive twist: All entries must be two minutes or less and be about trees. The subject is commonplace, to be sure, but expect to be surprised by the way that simple theme takes off in all manner of creative directions.