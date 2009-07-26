Of the many ethnic festivals held at Henry Maier Festival Park each year, GermanFest claims the strongest ties to the city’s heritage. Once dubbed the “German Athens,” Milwaukee at one point carried more German-language newspapers than it did English ones. Serving as a showcase for traditional German food and culture, this year’s 29th German- Fest includes a sheepshead tournament, the third annual dachshund races, the 5k Run/Walk for the Hungry and a Sunday Catholic Mass in the Marcus Amphitheater. This year also welcomes German pop superstar Styrina to the mix of traditional polka and folk bands.