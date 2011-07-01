It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroopers are going to raid a Girl Talk concert, handcuff DJ Gregg Gillis and haul away his laptop as evidence. No doubt, though, Gillis would love if that did happen. As Girl Talk, the mash-up master has milked career-creating publicity out of his brazen skirting of copyright laws, sampling liberally from countless classic and contemporary hits as if daring the music industry to come at him with a lawsuit. Realistically, though, the fear of negative publicity and the fact that the music industry has much, much bigger problems to worry about means that Gillis can keep making his party-friendly mixes without fear of a lawsuit. His latest album is last November's All Day, which he's offered for free download.