Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

With her obvious reverence for ’70s classic rock, Grace Potter is a terrifically magnetic stage presenceimagine a rootsier Karen Owho exudes a confidence far beyond her 24 years, whether she’s pounding on her organ or wailing away on her flying-V guitar. Potter and her Vermont-based band The Nocturnals are fresh off an appearance at Florida’s often-overlooked Langerado Festival, where a few covers nodding to the classic-rock era (notably Dr. John’s “Right Place, Wrong Time”) found their way into their sets. Opening for Potter’s 8 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom concert tonight is Benevento/Russo Duo, a spacey, jazz-twinged drum and keyboard outfit and an increasingly reliable draw at jam-music festivals.