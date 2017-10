One of the earliest rock musicals, James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot’s 1967 counter-cultural celebration Hair remains one of the most popular. Set to songs like “Aquarius” and “Let the Sun Shine In,” the story follows “The Tribe,” a community of long-haired hippies living in New York city who are faced with the Vietnam War draft. This touring production, which runs at the Marcus Center through Sunday, won a 2009 Tony award for best musical revival.