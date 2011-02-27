One of the earliest rock musicals, James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermotâeuro;™s 1967 counter-cultural celebration Hair remains one of the most popular. Set to songs like âeuro;œAquariusâeuro; and âeuro;œLet the Sun Shine In,âeuro; the story follows âeuro;œThe Tribe,âeuro; a community of long-haired hippies living in New York city who are faced with the Vietnam War draft. This touring production, which wraps up its Milwaukee run with two final performances today, won a 2009 Tony award for best musical revival.