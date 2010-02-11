Members of Milwaukee Ballet present a pointed display of whimsical elegance through Innovative Motion’s medley of three choreographers’ works. Salvatore Aiello, a veteran when it comes to diverse step design, contributes his “Clowns and Others” piece, a storyline featuring various clown characters and emotional displays. Luc Vanier, a professor at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, intertwines his globally exhibited talents into the mix, and Tim O’Donnell, a young Australian previously involved in Milwaukee Ballet creations, rounds out the program with his talent for the abstract.