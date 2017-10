Milwaukee’s signature ska group, The Invaders were proud ambassadors of the ’80s underground ska movement who thrived during the genre’s ’90s resurgence. Since reuniting mid-century, The Invaders have returned to their workaholic ways, gigging frequently behind their trad-roots-leaning third wave ska, which eschews some of the punkier riffs their peers increasingly are falling back on in favor of a more authentic, ’60s Jamaican shuffle.