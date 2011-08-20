Milwaukee's popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, including the bands Gaelic Storm, Frogwater, The Henry Girls, The Clumsy Lovers and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. There will be daily dance performances and cultural demonstrations, and heaps of corned beef and other pub-food staples. Other attractions include whiskey tastings, a marketplace with more than 90 vendors and a Celtic canine exhibit, where you can pet some of Ireland's most popular breeds of dogs and chat with their breeders. (Through Sunday, Aug. 21.)