Jake Paul Band

A jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter in the Jack Johnson/G. Love mold, Jake Paul sings acoustic shuffles about positivity and rising above in a breathy voice that recalls Sublime's Bradley Nowell (like Nowell, he also breaks into occasional raps). His band's debut full-length album, The Jailbreak , features the laid-back tunes you'd expect, but also tosses in some left-field material like "Dreamland," a song about the deceit and corruption of politics. In concert, Paul embraces his influences, covering songs by muses like Johnson, Sublime, David Gray and Pink Floyd.