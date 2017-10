A legend in the Chicago rock scene and a fixture on classic rock radio thanks to his hits with his bands The Ides of March and Survivor, for whom he co-wrote the Rocky III mega-hit “Eye of the Tiger,” Jim Peterik continues to play sporadic shows with an almost super group made up of fellow classic-rock alums. Peterik’s 8 p.m. show tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, for instance, will feature members of .38 Special, NightRanger and Ambrosia.